(WTVO) — Walmart says it will slash prices on clothing and some big-ticket items as shopper spending has slowed due to the highest inflation in 40 years.

On Monday, Walmart lowered its profit outlook for the second quarter and the full year, saying rising prices on food and gas are forcing shoppers to cut back on discretionary items, particularly clothing, that carry higher profit margins.

That behavior is forcing the nation’s largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, to step up discounts on general merchandise items like home furnishings and electronics to move inventory.

“The increasing levels of food and fuel inflation are affecting how customers spend,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a news release Monday. “Apparel in Walmart U.S. is requiring more markdown dollars.”

Walmart’s shares fell nearly 10% in after-hours trading Monday.

Walmart’s move to lower its profit outlook in the middle of the quarter is rare and raised worries about how inflation, the highest in 40 years, is affecting the entire consumer sector. The stocks of many major retailers, including Target, Macy’s and Kohl’s, fell following Walmart’s Monday announcement. Several big consumer companies, including Amazon, McDonald’s and Procter & Gamble, are set to report their quarterly earnings results this week.

The warning follows reports by Walmart, Target and other retailers in May that a faster-than-expected shopper shift away from items that were popular in the height of the pandemic, such as casual clothing and home goods, left them with extra inventory they need to further discount.

“As the country’s largest retailer, Walmart is a bellwether for the entire sector,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail in a report. “Its downgrading of second quarter and full fiscal guidance is a cause for concern and highlights the pressure that all retailers are currently under.”

Walmart said that during the second quarter, the company made progress reducing inventory, managing prices to reflect certain supply-chain costs and inflation, and reducing storage costs associated with a backlog of shipping containers.

“Customers are choosing Walmart to save money during this inflationary period, and this is reflected in the company’s continued market share gains in grocery,” the company said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.