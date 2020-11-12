Walmart website crashes upon PlayStation 5 release

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart’s website temporarily crashed on Thursday as the PlayStation 5 released for sale online through the retailer, according to the website DownDetector and multiple users on Twitter.
The Walmart Twitter account is busy replying to several customers upset that they were unable to buy the popular holiday item when it released for sale through the retailer at 12 p.m. ET.
Many users say they had the item in their cart and were ready to checkout but were unable to process the transaction.
As of 1:45 p.m. E.T., the company’s website is back online, but the PS5 is sold out.
Walmart said customers will have the opportunity to buy the console again at 2 p.m. C.T., 5 p.m. C.T., and 8 p.m. C.T. on Thursday.
The PlayStation 5 is currently not available for sale in Walmart stores.
