Yelp says 60% of restaurants won’t reopen

(CNN) — You’ve probably seen the notices on restaurant doors: ‘Temporarily closed due to COVID-19.’

Now, it looks like a lot of those places are gone for good.

A new economic report from Yelp says 60% of restaurants that temporarily shut-down because of the pandemic have since permanently closed.

Many small businesses have tried to adapt with online ordering and curbside pickup.

But, the report says, it was not enough to pay the bills.

Yelp says, as of two weeks ago, nearly 16,000 restaurants on its site were out of business.

The business review-site also shows that clubs and bars are closing their doors at high rates.

