LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) According to the company’s twitter page. Zoom is removing its 40 minute limit on Thanksgiving.

As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don't get cut short. ❤️🏡 #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/aubsH0tfxG — Zoom (@zoom_us) November 10, 2020

There will be no limit starting at midnight on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. Eastern Time on Nov. 27.

MORE HEADLINES: