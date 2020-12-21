Zoom removing time limit so families can meet longer during the holidays

(WTVO) — Zoom said it will remove its 40-minute time limit on calls so families can meet longer over Christmas.

The company made the announcement on its blog, saying “COVID-19 has changed how we live, work and celebrate in 2020, and like everything else this year, the holiday season doesn’t look the same.”

The time limit will be removed at 9 a.m. CT on Wednesday, December 23rd until 5 a.m. Saturday, December 26th.

It will also remove the restriction from 9 a.m. CT on Wednesday, December 30th through 5 a.m. on Saturday, January 2nd.

Health officials have warned against holiday travel this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

