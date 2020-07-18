Byron firefighters bring back fair food favorites

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — The smell of funnel cakes, corn dogs, and other fair favorites fill the air in Byron. The mouth-watering treats are available this weekend thanks to the Byron Firefighter’s Association.

A carnival staple has set up shop at the corner of Blackhawk and Washington Street. The food stand is giving residents who are missing out on fair season due to COVID-19 a chance to munch on some of their favorite foods.

“We’re not able to go to the fair but we are able to get a little bit of the food to sample and try out and hope for maybe next year we actually get to go to the fairs,” Chad Williams said.

If you missed out Saturday, the food stand will open back up on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

