Byron nuclear plant raises money for local food pantries

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) Stateline workers raised money to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations by employees at the Byron nuclear plant benefitted nearly two dozen local food pantries.

Workers surpassed the initial fundraising goal of $25,000.

“Our employee volunteer committee’s have identified a need for local food donations within our local communities. Together with Exelon matching various fund raisings, our employees have raised over $35,000 and donated to local food pantries and included mask donations,” explained Site Engineer Chris Cote.

Approximately half of the money raised went to Northern Illinois Food Bank. Other organizations that benefited include Rock River Food Pantry and Rockford Rescue Mission.

