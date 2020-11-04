Byron plant workers make generous donation to Rockford Rescue Mission

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Workers generously pitch in to make sure those in need get a warm Thanksgiving meal.

Employees from Byron Generating Station donated $10,000 to the Rockford Rescue Mission.

The money was raised during a scheduled refueling outage at the plant. A vote by workers decided what non-profit the money will help pay for this year’s Thanksgiving celebration.

Organizers say gifts like these are critical to keep their doors open.

“We rely 100% on our corporate partners, on our individual donors, the businesses in the community. All of those funds help support the mission here that makes it possible for our community members to receive help, the help that they need,” Lara Hermans of the RRM said.

The rescue mission plans to feed more than 300 guests during the Thanksgiving meal.

