Byron woman celebrates 100th birthday

BYRON, Ill. — A Byron woman celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday with friends and family.

Edith Mitchell’s grandchildren organized a birthday party at Generations at Neighbors, complete with cake and a special birthday sash.

The fiesty 100-year-old says the secret to a long life, is minding your own business.

“I’ve always said that, instead of gossiping, you enjoy life instead of this and that and what’s none of my business,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell’s grandkids also organized a birthday card drive, so she could receive mail in the days leading up to the milestone.