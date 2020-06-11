Bystanders come to aid of driver in Rockford rollover accident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bystanders came together in downtown Rockford Thursday afternoon to rescue a person trapped beneath a car.
The crash happened on Church and Jefferson streets just after 1 p.m.
Witnesses lifted the wreckage of a rolled-over car off a victim prior to the arrival of first responders.
Emergency personnel treated the victim at the scene.
There is currently no word on the victim’s condition.
