Bystanders come to aid of driver in Rockford rollover accident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bystanders came together in downtown Rockford Thursday afternoon to rescue a person trapped beneath a car.

The crash happened on Church and Jefferson streets just after 1 p.m.

Witnesses lifted the wreckage of a rolled-over car off a victim prior to the arrival of first responders.

Emergency personnel treated the victim at the scene.

There is currently no word on the victim’s condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

