Bystanders come to aid of driver in Rockford rollover accident

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bystanders came together in downtown Rockford Thursday afternoon to rescue a person trapped beneath a car.

The crash happened on Church and Jefferson streets just after 1 p.m.

Witnesses lifted the wreckage of a rolled-over car off a victim prior to the arrival of first responders.

Emergency personnel treated the victim at the scene.

There is currently no word on the victim’s condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories