Bystanders help police nab purse-snatchers at Rockford Menards

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teens were taken into custody after allegedly stealing a woman’s purse in the parking lot of Menards on Perryville.

According to Cherry Valley Police, the juveniles arrived in a stolen vehicle and stole the purse on Monday afternoon.

Police say civilians assisted with the large police response, and after a foot chase, the two suspects were taken into custody.

