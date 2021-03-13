C. Illinois school board candidate suspends campaign after offensive social media posts revealed

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A District 87 School Board candidate has suspended his campaign after several unsavory social media posts came to light.

Jon Reed made the move after a website entitled The Real Jon Reed was created and contains screenshots of offensive, sexually violent, and racial slur depicting posts Reed has shared on his Facebook page.

A video posted on the website shows students, staff, and parents reading some posts aloud. The video contains a trigger warning for explicit language, violence, sexual violence, racism, misogyny, transphobia, and slurs.

“Students, parents & residents want you to know who Jon Reed really is. So, we decided to read some of his Facebook posts for you,” the description reads.

Above, a student reads a post Jon Reed put on his Facebook page June 24, 2020 in the video uploaded to the Real Jon Reed website.

The website also condemns Nick Becker, a candidate for Ward 5 City Council, who defended Reed in screenshots posted to the site, calling him a good man.

Becker has since taken to social media to explain he did not endorse Jon Reed and “mistakenly” allowed his campaign sign to be placed in his yard.

Becker’s opponent, Patrick Lawler, has since taken to his Facebook to question Becker’s actions.

A Facebook page entitled Bloomington Deserves Better Than This Guy has recently uploaded the video of the offensive posts being read aloud and changed its profile picture to one of Reed with the words “not this guy” printed over his face.

The about section of the page reads, “Bloomington Deserves Better Than This Guy is a group of progressive citizens who oppose right-wing extremist political candidates in McLean County.”

The Bloomington/Normal Branch of the NAACP is scheduled to host a a forum Monday, March 29. In the press release dated Saturday, March 13, organization leaders wrote, “While the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Branch will proceed with its non-partisan School Board Candidates’ Forum on March 29th, if Reed had not readily resigned, he would have automatically been eliminated from participating, as the disparaging comments demand rebuke.”

Reed’s campaign Facebook page has since been taken down, but was quoted by WGLT saying in part, “As the events of the day have unfolded, I have been very introspective, and want to apologize for any comments or posts that may have offended. As of today, I am no longer campaigning for the school board in Dist 87….my campaigning does nothing but cause a distraction for the parents, students and faculty as District 87 strives to excel in moving forward.”

However, early voting is already underway and Reed’s name remains on the ballot.