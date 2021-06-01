Cabello announces plans to run again, for new 89th District

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former State Rep. John Cabello (R) on Tuesday announced his candidacy to represent the newly drawn 89th District, which incorporates much of his former district.

The 89th District incorporates much of Loves Park and Belvidere.

Cabello was defeated in his bid for re-election in the 68th District in November’s election, losing out to Rep. Dave Vella (D).

Democrats held a supermajority in the House and Senate, so they held the power to draw the new map. Republicans believed the State should wait to pass a map until the official 2020 Census data is released, but that may not happen until September.

The redistricting maps were released last week.