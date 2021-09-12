Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Politics
Hispanic Heritage Month
International
Entertainment
Weird
Ask Eric
Destination Illinois
Your Local Election HQ
Send us your photos
Sign up for our Newsletter
Top Stories
Man faces hate crime charges after yelling racial slurs at family in South Beloit
Top Stories
Winnebago County deputies involved in crash
Man found dead in Rockford house fire
Beloit Snappers honor lives lost on 9/11
Red Cross volunteer faces health problems 20 years after 9/11
Video
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Weather Radar
Candice’s Classroom
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
High School Sports Scores
Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Nascar
The Big Game
Top Stories
Orangeville handles Hiawatha ahead of highly anticipated matchup with Aquin
Video
Top Stories
Rockford’s Jaelen Ray lights up stat sheet again despite loss to Greenville
Video
Late Wyoming Touchdown Spoils NIU Comeback
Video
No. 10 Iowa beats No. 9 Iowa St 27-17 to keep Cy-Hawk Trophy
Virginia QB Armstrong throws for 5 TDs as Cavaliers ease by Illinois
TV Schedule
Community
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Contests
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
BestReviews
Morning Show
Good Day Stateline
Stateline Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Calendar Task & Giveaway 9/12
News
Posted:
Sep 12, 2021 / 10:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 9, 2021 / 03:32 PM CDT
Calendar Task & Giveaway 9/12
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up