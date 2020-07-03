SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in California, the state has temporarily banned singing in all places of worship, CNN reports.
“Practices and performances present an increased likelihood for transmission of Covid-19 through contaminated exhaled droplets and should occur through alternative methods like internet streaming,” the state’s Department of Public Health announced in an order earlier this week.
In a recent study by the CDC, researchers found coronavirus spread from one member to 87% of singers at a Washington choir practice.
“The act of singing, itself, might have contributed to transmission through emission of aerosols, which is affected by loudness of vocalization,” the agency said.
Health officials still recommend places of worship conduct remote services, although in-person services are permitted in California in accordance with guidelines.
Among the guidelines are staff and visitor temperature checks, shortening service times, and discouraging the use of shared items such as prayer books and cushions.
MORE HEADLINES:
- California bans singing in places of worship amid pandemic
- Pritzker: Don’t let guard down against COVID-19 over 4th of July holiday
- IHSA gives schools the green light for the next phase of Return To Play
- Redskins to have ‘thorough review’ of name amid race debate
- MLB cancels All-Star Game for first time since 1945
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!