California bans singing in places of worship amid pandemic

French bishop of Chartres Monsignor Philippe Christory wearing face mask rehearse with the Chartres Cathedral Choir prior to celebrates the Pentecost mass, on May 31, 2020, as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus). – The Christian holiday of Pentecost is the first mass celebrated with 275 faithful wearing protective masks at the Chartres Cathedral after France eases lockdown measures. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in California, the state has temporarily banned singing in all places of worship, CNN reports.

“Practices and performances present an increased likelihood for transmission of Covid-19 through contaminated exhaled droplets and should occur through alternative methods like internet streaming,” the state’s Department of Public Health announced in an order earlier this week.

In a recent study by the CDC, researchers found coronavirus spread from one member to 87% of singers at a Washington choir practice.

“The act of singing, itself, might have contributed to transmission through emission of aerosols, which is affected by loudness of vocalization,” the agency said.

Health officials still recommend places of worship conduct remote services, although in-person services are permitted in California in accordance with guidelines.

Among the guidelines are staff and visitor temperature checks, shortening service times, and discouraging the use of shared items such as prayer books and cushions.

