(WTVO) — Given Wisconsin’s widely known love of beer and drinking culture, you may not be surprised to find out that 18-year-olds can legally drink in the state — but only under certain conditions.

According to the Daily Cardinal, prior to 1972, a person had to be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages in Wisconsin.

But, the state lowered the legal drinking age to 18 that year.

However, in 1983, the minimum age was raised to 19, and then in 1986, it was raised back to 21.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, the state’s current legal drinking age is 21, and also the age at which a person can enter a bar or place where liquor is sold.

However: someone under 21 can be allowed into a bar if in the company of their parents, guardians, or spouse of legal drinking age, and as long as the bar permits it.

There is no minimum drinking age for someone under the age of 21 so long as they are accompanied by a parent or adult guardian. But, the law allows an establishment to set their own rules regarding the consumption of alcohol by minors.

Wisconsin does prohibit adults from hosting underage drinking parties, and can fine or imprison an adult for “permitting or failing to take action to prevent the illegal consumption of alcoholic beverages by an underage person on any property that is owned and occupied by the adult or occupied by and under the control of the adult.”

A person of at least 18 years of age is allowed to be in the possession of alcohol if they are employed by a brewer, brewpub, wholesaler, or alcohol producer.