ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bacon. It’s the candy of meats. From a breakfast side to topping on a hamburger, or crumbled in a nice salad, Americans love their bacon. But cardiologists warn eating too much of it could be dangerous.

The American Heart Association says the primary problem with bacon is its sodium content. Four slices of bacon, the typical number served in a restaurant order, contains 776 milligrams of sodium. The AHA recommends no more than 1,500 milligrams of sodium per day.

Too much sodium in a person’s diet can result in high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease, and stroke.

A study by the Harvard School of Public Health also revealed that every 50 grams of processed meat were associated with a 42% risk of developing heart disease, and a 19% risk of developing diabetes.

Processed meat such as bacon can also lead to colorectal cancer, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer. That’s because processed meats contain nitrites and nitrates to preserve them, and when exposed to high heat they can become the known carcinogen nitrosamines.

The study said eating two slices of bacon a day increased the risk of colon cancer by 18%.

Health experts recommended buying uncured bacon, or a brand with a label that says no nitrates or nitrites have been added.

Uncured bacon still contains high amounts of saturated fat, which can cause heart disease and increases cancer risk.

Worse, the nitrates in processed bacon may trigger bipolar disorder or mania. Molecular Psychology did a study that found people who had a history of consuming cured, dried meats with nitrates often suffered from mania.

But, how much bacon would you have to eat for it to kill you?

Business Insider crunched the numbers and determined that it would take about 160 grams of processed meat every day to cause premature death. That’s about 5.6 ounces, according to the American Meat Institute Foundation, which is five times as much as the average person consumes on a daily basis (that being 23 grams).

Five point six ounces equates to roughly a package and a half of bacon a day.