ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re new to driving in Illinois, you may be wondering how long you can legally drive on an out-of-state license.

According to the Illinois Secretary of State, drivers moving to Illinois can use their home state driver’s license for 90 days. To become a legal resident of the state, a person must obtain an Illinois driver’s license or a state identification card.

To get an Illinois driver’s license or state ID, you must visit a Secretary of State facility to take a vision test, a written exam, and possibly a driving test.

New residents have 30 days to apply for an Illinois title and registration after they move into the state.

Illinois also allows for drivers from another country to drive using that license while they visit the state. However, an International License is not valid in Illinois.

Illinois also requires that all drivers carry insurance.