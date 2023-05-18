ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Friday night and, once again, you’ve had too much to drink.

Naturally, you need to get home and since jail isn’t your thing, you opt to not get behind the wheel of your car.

Good for you!

Assuming an Uber/Lyft isn’t an option, how do you get from Point A to B? Is that bike someone left leaning up against the wall an option?

Actually…yes.

While many states consider riding a bicycle while intoxicated on par with driving a car drunk, Illinois is not one of those states.

According to state laws, a person is not allowed to operate or be in actual physical control of a “vehicle” that is not exclusively powered by humans.

What that means is, the following vehicles are examples of what could be subjected to DUI laws.

Trucks

Cars

Snowmobiles

Motorcycles

Mopeds

Boats

Golf Carts

In other words, bicycles don’t qualify because they are “moved by human power”.

Now, don’t think you can just hop on your bike drunk and ride away scot-free. There are definitely consequences should you get caught riding your bike under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

If your behavior on a bicycle causes alarm or disturbs the peace, you could face criminal charges for disorderly conduct.