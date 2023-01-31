MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — After a Jeep driver was pulled over in Wisconsin for driving with green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol has issued a warning to other drivers about driving with multi-colored headlights.

Troopers pulled the driver over in Monroe County, according to a post on the Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to Wisconsin state statues, headlights must be white while operating on the roadway, marker lights must be amber, and taillights must be red.

Colored headlights are fully illegal in Wisconsin.

The law also requires that head and tail lights not be equipped with any type of decorative covering that restricts the amount of light emitted while in use.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the law requires that headlights be turned on when weather conditions like rain, fog, and snow are present, and failure to do so could result in a $160 fine.