ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois law says certain blades, like switchblades or automatic blades, are illegal to own, manufacture, or sell, but other knives which are legal to carry can be illegal in certain circumstances.

Automatic Blade knives are defined as knives in which the blade ejects by a press button or switch release. These types of knives are illegal in Illinois.

Folding Blade knives are defined as a type in which the blade folds into the handle, and can be extended using a finger motion. A pocket knife and butterfly knife would be considered this type of knife. Folding blade knives are legal in Illinois, so long as the blade is less than 3 inches in length.

Fixed Blade knives have no moving parts and are carried in a sheath. These would include kitchen knives. These types of knives are legal to own in Illinois and can be opened or concealed so long as the blade is not longer than 3 inches.

Knives with blades less than 3 inches can be carried and concealed on public property, with the exception of school zones.

Illinois law says it is illegal to own, sell or manufacture ballistic knives, throwing stars, or brass knuckles.

Unlawful possession of a knife is a charge that can be levied against someone whose intent has been deemed as a threat to another person. The use of a knife in which someone else is willfully harmed, for example, could carry a penalty of 1 to 3 years in prison or up to $25,000 in fines.