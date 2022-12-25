Terrier dressed as a groom in the bedroom of the bride.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman in Northern Ireland married her yorkshire terrier, Henry, in 2009, because she said “dogs are better than men.”

Wilhelmina Morgan Callaghan’s marriage may have been more symbolic than a legal union, as marriages between humans and animals are illegal in the U.K.

But what about here in America?

While there are no specific laws against marrying an animal in the United States, animals do not have the capacity to consent to marriage, or legally own property.

Furthermore, sex with animals is considered bestiality, a Class 4 felony offense of animal cruelty in Illinois, under 5/12-35 of the Illinois Criminal Code.

However, in Illinois, you may be surprised to learn that your dog can actually officiate your wedding, and can legally sign the marriage license by way of a paw print. Seven other states also allow this practice, including Colorado, Kansas, Maine, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Washington D.C., according to Daily Paws.

In 29 states, Illinois included, pets can also be legitimate wedding witnesses in the eyes of the law.