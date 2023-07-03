ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With Illinois residents gearing up for the long Fourth of July holiday, many will relax with a cold beer and…in 23 states, possibly some legal marijuana.

Illinois legalized recreational adult use of cannabis in January 2020, but where a person can smoke the drug is not always clear.

Can you and your guests legally smoke pot at your backyard BBQ?

According to the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, smoking is prohibited in public.

The organization cited the Smoke-Free Illinois Act, which says smoking any substance is illegal in public places and places of employment. The act also requires that areas 15 feet within entrances to public buildings be smoke-free.

State law says that marijuana cannot be smoked in public places, such as hospitals, government places, streets, and parks.

Residents are allowed to smoke at a private residence, which includes their home or a friend’s home. However, a person is expected to “make a reasonable effort not to partake in proximity to a person under the age of 21.”

Landlords are able to ban smoking on their properties if they wish to.