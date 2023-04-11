ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The story goes that Walmart founder, Sam Walton, was an avid enthusiast of recreational vehicles and when he created his retail empire, he declared that RV drivers would be able to spend the night in his parking lots.

Some weary travelers may be wondering if the overnight camping rule applies to automobile drivers as well, and ask the question: can I park and sleep in my car overnight at a Walmart in Wisconsin?

While there is no national law making it illegal to sleep in your car, there are laws against trespassing.

Some stores in larger cities and at popular destinations do not allow people to sleep overnight in their lot. Those stores will often have posted signs that explicitly state “No overnight parking.”

“While we do not offer electrical service or accommodations typically necessary for RV customers, Walmart values RV travelers and considers them among our best customers. Consequently, we do permit RV parking on our store parking lots as we are able. Permission to park is extended by individual store managers, based on availability of parking space and local laws. Please contact management in each store to ensure accommodations before parking your RV,” the company’s official policy states.

There is no Wisconsin state law that forbids motorists from sleeping overnight in a parking lot, so long as they have permission from the property manager.