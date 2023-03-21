ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Since recreational marijuana was made legal in Illinois in 2021, you may be wondering: if I hail an Uber or Lyft and I’m not driving, can I smoke while I ride?

The answer is: no. Under Illinois law, you cannot smoke marijuana in any motor vehicle, even if you are a passenger. Or, even if the vehicle is parked.

Illinois law does permit residents over 21 years of age or older to transport cannabis in a car, but only if it is sealed in its original packaging and out of arm’s reach of the driver.

Adults can purchase up to 30 grams of cannabis from a licensed dispensary but are not allowed to smoke it in public.

The law firm of James Dimeas & Associates says you can legally transport marijuana in your car, but it must be out of arm’s reach of the driver and must be completely sealed in its original packaging.

If you are pulled over by police and have even a small amount of cannabis in your vehicle, within arms reach of the driver, you can be arrested and charged with a crime.

Smokers cannot indulge while around anyone who is under 21, nor police officers, firefighters, or on school grounds.

Growing plants for personal use is prohibited.

Residents can also be fired for being under the influence of marijuana while at work.