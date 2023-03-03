ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ever since recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois, people have been wondering exactly where and when it is permissible to smoke it.

Adults can purchase up to 30 grams of cannabis from a licensed dispensary, but are not allowed to smoke it in public.

That includes your car.

According to Illinois state law, you cannot smoke or consume cannabis in any motor vehicle, even while parked, and even if you are a passenger.

The law firm of James Dimeas & Associates says you can legally transport marijuana in your car, but it must be out of arm’s reach of the driver and must be completely sealed in its original packaging.

If you are pulled over by police and have even a small amount of cannabis in your vehicle, within arms reach of the driver, you can be arrested and charged with a crime.

Smokers cannot indulge while around anyone who is under 21, nor police officers, firefighters, or on school grounds.

Growing plants for personal use is prohibited.

Residents can also be fired for being under the influence of marijuana while at work.

The Illinois Right to Privacy in the Workplace Act makes it “unlawful for an employer to refuse to hire or to discharge any individual [or to disadvantage as to compensation or terms of employment] because the individual uses lawful products off the premises of the employer during non-working and non-call hours.”

This means workers can’t be punished if they use marijuana on their own time, as long as they don’t use it at work or show up to work under the influence.

Employers are still legally allowed to have zero-tolerance policies for workplace marijuana use, but they must have a reasonable determination that an employee is actually under the influence at work, which could include documenting coordination problems, demeanor, unusual behavior, or carelessness on the job.

The Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act does not “prohibit an employer from adopting reasonable zero tolerance or drug-free workplace policies, or employment policies concerning drug testing, smoking, consumption, storage, or use of cannabis in the workplace or while on call provided that the policy is applied in a nondiscriminatory manner.”

Employers can still have policies related to drug testing, smoking or consuming cannabis while at the workplace, or performing job duties, and can prohibit an employee from using or being under the influence of marijuana while at work.