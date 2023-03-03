ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Maybe you just bought a shiny new car and you’re afraid of inconsiderate drivers damaging your paint with a carelessly opened door. Maybe you think taking up two parking spaces will lessen the chances.

The question is: is it legal to take up two parking spaces in Illinois?

Taking up two spaces is considered double parking, and it is illegal in Illinois and can result in a fine.

Illinois law also prohibits stopping or standing in certain places:

On the roadway side of any parked vehicle (double parking).

On a sidewalk, crosswalk or within an intersection.

Between a safety zone and the adjacent curb.

Beside or opposite any street excavation or obstruction if your vehicle would block

traffic.

traffic. On any bridge, overpass, railroad track or within a highway tunnel.

On any controlled access roadway — one you may enter or exit only at certain points.

In the area between roadways of a divided highway, including crossovers.

On a paved roadway or highway outside business or residential districts when it is

practical to stop or park off the roadway. In an emergency, you may stop and park

only if there is a clear view for 200 feet in each direction. Turn on your emergency

flashers and make sure there is enough space for other vehicles to pass.

practical to stop or park off the roadway. In an emergency, you may stop and park only if there is a clear view for 200 feet in each direction. Turn on your emergency flashers and make sure there is enough space for other vehicles to pass. At any place where official signs prohibit stopping, standing or parking.

Standing or parking a vehicle, whether occupied or not, is prohibited:

In front of a public or private driveway.

Within 15 feet of a fire hydrant.

Within 20 feet of a fire station driveway or crosswalk at an intersection.

Within 30 feet of a STOP sign, YIELD sign or traffic control signal.

Parking a vehicle, whether occupied or not, is prohibited: