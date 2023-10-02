ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — You may think diagonally striped areas in parking lots are a convenient place to park your motorcycle, but you can get in a lot of trouble if you park there.

Some motorcyclists have justified parking in an area with stripes because their vehicle is much smaller than a car and doesn’t take up an entire parking space.

However, it is illegal to park a motorcycle in a yellow-or-white striped area in a parking lot.

Most of the time, the yellow-striped areas are found next to handicap stalls, near the front of the parking lot, and closest to the doors.

Motorcycles are not allowed to park in those spaces, which are reserved for persons who are handicapped, or their chauffeurs, so they can safely extract a person in a wheelchair from a vehicle in the adjacent stall.

Some vehicles have ramps that extend beyond the width of a handicap stall, and parking in those striped areas can obstruct them.

Other striped areas, typically found near the store’s doors, are reserved for emergency vehicles. In an emergency, fire trucks, police or ambulances will use those zones.

There may be some striped areas of parking lots that are clearly not for handicapped use or emergency vehicles, such as corners. It is also illegal to park a motorcycle in these areas.

Parking a motorcycle in one of these areas can result in a ticket or fine.