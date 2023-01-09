ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Getting ready to tie the knot and curious if your dog can do the honors?

Illinois is not one of the seven states that don’t require officiants, which would allow animals there to unofficially take on the role of Justice of the Peace.

However, you may be surprised to learn that your four-legged friend can legally serve as a witness, and can sign the marriage license by way of a paw print.

Seven other states also allow this practice, including Colorado, Kansas, Maine, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Washington D.C., according to Daily Paws.

Witnesses to a marriage are not required by Illinois law.