ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Have you ever needed to be revived from an overdose using Narcan? Are you worried that you may be prosecuted for doing drugs?
According to Illinois law (720 ILCS 570/414) “a person who is experiencing an overdose shall not be arrested, charged, or prosecuted” if they are seeking medical treatment for an overdose.
Additionally, Illinois has a “Good Samaritan” law that protects anyone seeking help from a person who is overdosing from being prosecuted if they possess:
- Fewer than three grams of heroin
- Fewer than three grams of morphine
- Fewer than 40 grams of prescription opioids
- Fewer than 40 grams of peyote
- Fewer than 40 grams of barbituric acid
- Fewer than 40 grams of amphetamine
- Less than 3 grams of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)
- Less than 6 grams of pentazocine
- Less than 6 grams of methaqualone
- Less than 6 grams of phencyclidine (PCP)
- Less than 6 grams of ketamine
- Less than 40 grams of a substance is categorized as a narcotic
The “Good Samaritan” law only protects someone for possession offenses. If someone dies of an overdose from drugs sold or given to them by another person, the other person can be prosecuted for drug-induced homicide.
Signs of an opioid overdose may include the below, but not all these signs may be present during an overdose.
- Blue or purple fingernails and lips
- Unresponsive to voice or touch
- Pinpoint pupils (center part of eye is very small)
- Slow, irregular, or stopped breathing
- Slow heartbeat or low blood pressure
- Pale, clammy skin
The Illinois Department of Public Health says if you suspect an opioid overdose, call 911 and get emergency medical assistance right away.