ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Have you ever needed to be revived from an overdose using Narcan? Are you worried that you may be prosecuted for doing drugs?

According to Illinois law (720 ILCS 570/414) “a person who is experiencing an overdose shall not be arrested, charged, or prosecuted” if they are seeking medical treatment for an overdose.

Additionally, Illinois has a “Good Samaritan” law that protects anyone seeking help from a person who is overdosing from being prosecuted if they possess:

Fewer than three grams of heroin

Fewer than three grams of morphine

Fewer than 40 grams of prescription opioids

Fewer than 40 grams of peyote

Fewer than 40 grams of barbituric acid

Fewer than 40 grams of amphetamine

Less than 3 grams of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)

Less than 6 grams of pentazocine

Less than 6 grams of methaqualone

Less than 6 grams of phencyclidine (PCP)

Less than 6 grams of ketamine

Less than 40 grams of a substance is categorized as a narcotic

The “Good Samaritan” law only protects someone for possession offenses. If someone dies of an overdose from drugs sold or given to them by another person, the other person can be prosecuted for drug-induced homicide.

Signs of an opioid overdose may include the below, but not all these signs may be present during an overdose.

Blue or purple fingernails and lips

Unresponsive to voice or touch

Pinpoint pupils (center part of eye is very small)

Slow, irregular, or stopped breathing

Slow heartbeat or low blood pressure

Pale, clammy skin

The Illinois Department of Public Health says if you suspect an opioid overdose, call 911 and get emergency medical assistance right away.