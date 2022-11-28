ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — You can get a ticket for driving too fast in Illinois, but what about driving too slow?

Illinois has a variety of speed limits on its roadways, and police can fine a person for exceeding the maximum speed limit.

On interstate tollways the speed limit is 70 mph;

On freeways and four-lane state highways, the speed limit is 65 mph;

On most other highways, the speed limit is 55 mph;

In residential areas, the speed limit is 30 mph;

In school zones, the speed limit is 20 mph on school days;

In alleys, the speed limit is 15 mph.

Illinois also applies a reduced construction zone speed regardless of whether workers are present or not.

Going 1 to 20 mph over the speed limit results in a $120 fine;

Going 21-25 mph over the speed limit results in a $140 fine;

Speeding 26 mph over the speed limit is considered a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to 6 months in jail and a $1,500 fine;

Speeding 35 mph over the speed limit is considered a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Illinois does set a minimum of 45 mph on interstate highways.

As far as the minimum speed limit enforcement goes, there is no specific law that bans driving slowly.

However, the Illinois vehicle code ILCS 5/11-606(a) says, “No person shall drive a motor vehicle at such slow speed as to impede or block the normal and reasonable movement of traffic.”

Section 11-701(b) states, “A person driving at less than the normal speed of traffic shall drive in the right-hand lane available for traffic or as close as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway.”

Police can fine any person blocking or impeding traffic on a street or highway a minimum of $250.