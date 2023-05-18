ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With Memorial Day just around the corner, the unofficial start of summer and boating season is upon us. Warmer days and a long weekend have many boaters itching to drop anchor and enjoy a cold beverage on the water with friends and family.

But just how many can you drink? Can you drink and operate a boat at all? According to Illinois law, it is legal to consume alcohol and operate a boat as long as the operator’s blood alcohol content does not exceed 0.08%. However, there is no law restricting a passengers alcohol consumption or public intoxication in Illinois. If you’re not driving, you’re good to go.

Illinois law enforcement issued 131 citations for operating under the influence (OUI) in 2021, seventh-highest of all violations. In addition to watching your alcohol consumption, you might want to ensure your vessel has the proper number of personal flotation devices (PFDs). PFD violations accounted for the most frequent citations issued by Illinois law enforcement, according to the most recent Boating Accident Report.

Law enforcement reported 3431 boating violations in 2021 alone; an average of over 22 a day from May-September. Besides OUI and PFD violations, Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported the most common violations as followed: