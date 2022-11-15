CLAREMORE, Okla. (WTVO) — Candace Cameron Bure said she has stepped away from the Hallmark Channel in favor of Great American Family, where she says she hopes she can help put Christianity back in Christmas movies.

Bure, best known as child star D.J. Tanner on “Full House” and its sequel, “Fuller House,” told The Wall Street Journal that she left the Christmas movie giant for GAF after a change in management.

She will star and produce movies and specials for the channel, as well as serve as a chief creative officer.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Bure said. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Bill Abbott, the former CEO of Hallmark Channel, now runs Great American Family (previously Great American Country) after leaving Hallmark in 2021 after refusing to air an ad for Zola.com that featured a lesbian couple.

After online criticism, Hallmark apologized and reinstated the ad. Abbott left shortly after.

The Hallmark Channel’s holiday movie lineup this year includes The Holiday Sitter, premiering December 11th, which features the network’s first same-sex love story.

When asked if GAF would feature same-sex couples as leads in their productions, Bure replied, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Abbott told the Journal that it is his belief that “spiritual or faith-based content is grossly underserved” in Hollywood, but added, “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.'”

Abbott said GAF would peddle “soft faith” Christian messages in its programming, which will be there for viewers who are looking for it but not to preach to its audience.

The CEO said he has also hired “The Wonder Years” star Danica McKellar and Bure’s “Full House” co-star Lori Laughlin, for future movies.

Bure will star in her first movie for GAF, A Christmas…Present, which will premiere on November 27th.