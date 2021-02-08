Cannon used at Michigan baby shower explodes, kills man

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP/WJRT/WTVO) — Authorities in Michigan are reporting the death of a man in a explosion that occurred during a baby shower.

A small cannon device was fired in the backyard of a home in Gaines Township on Saturday by the homeowner. The cannon blew up, spraying metal shrapnel that struck a 26-year-old Hartland man, Evan Thomas Silva, who was standing nearby.

According to police, the cannon was similar to a Signal Cannon, which is commonly used now as a novelty item. The homeowner had purchased the cannon at an auction prior to the event and had fired the cannon several times prior.

While the contraption did not contain any projectiles, state police suspect that the gun powder loaded into the device caused the cannon to fracutre, resulting in the shrapnel to spread in the area.

Four to five people were outside of the residence when the cannon was fired, but only Silva was struck at about 10 feet away from the cannon’s location.

Authorities say Silva was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where he later died of his injuries.

The explosion also damaged three vehicles. Michigan State Police and the Gaines Township Fire Department are investigating.