Local housing authorities receive millions in federal funding

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline housing authorities recieved more than $7 million in federal funding.

The Rockford Housing Authority received the most with $4.5 million. Freeport, Ogle County, and Winnebago County also received assistance.

Illinois senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced on Thursday a total $16,585,075 in federal funding to public housing authorities throughout Northwest Illinois

See the full list below:

Rockford Housing Authority: $4,589,513

LaSalle County Housing Authority: $2,415,465

Knox County Housing Authority: $1,159,834

Greater Metro Area Housing Authority of Rock Island County: $1,106,934

Henry County Housing Authority: $1,007,810

Moline Housing Authority: $1,006,215

Freeport Housing Authority: $776,416

Whiteside County Housing Authority: $736,254

Warren County Housing Authority: $671,566

Rock Island Housing Authority: $629,951

Bureau County Housing Authority: $562,793

Ogle County Housing Authority: $542,597

Winnebago County Housing Authority: $489,546

Lee County Housing Authority: $434,069

Jo Daviess County Housing Authority: $188,110

Carroll County Housing Authority: $165,231

Mercer County Housing Authority: $102,771

