Local housing authorities receive millions in federal funding

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline housing authorities recieved more than $7 million in federal funding.

The Rockford Housing Authority received the most with $4.5 million. Freeport, Ogle County, and Winnebago County also received assistance.

Illinois senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced on Thursday a total $16,585,075 in federal funding to public housing authorities throughout Northwest Illinois

See the full list below:

  • Rockford Housing Authority: $4,589,513
  • LaSalle County Housing Authority: $2,415,465
  • Knox County Housing Authority: $1,159,834
  • Greater Metro Area Housing Authority of Rock Island County: $1,106,934
  • Henry County Housing Authority: $1,007,810
  • Moline Housing Authority: $1,006,215
  • Freeport Housing Authority: $776,416
  • Whiteside County Housing Authority: $736,254
  • Warren County Housing Authority: $671,566
  • Rock Island Housing Authority: $629,951
  • Bureau County Housing Authority: $562,793
  • Ogle County Housing Authority: $542,597
  • Winnebago County Housing Authority: $489,546
  • Lee County Housing Authority: $434,069
  • Jo Daviess County Housing Authority: $188,110
  • Carroll County Housing Authority: $165,231
  • Mercer County Housing Authority: $102,771

