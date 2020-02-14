Local housing authorities receive millions in federal funding

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline housing authorities recieved more than $7 million in federal funding.
The Rockford Housing Authority received the most with $4.5 million. Freeport, Ogle County, and Winnebago County also received assistance.
Illinois senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced on Thursday a total $16,585,075 in federal funding to public housing authorities throughout Northwest Illinois
See the full list below:
- Rockford Housing Authority: $4,589,513
- LaSalle County Housing Authority: $2,415,465
- Knox County Housing Authority: $1,159,834
- Greater Metro Area Housing Authority of Rock Island County: $1,106,934
- Henry County Housing Authority: $1,007,810
- Moline Housing Authority: $1,006,215
- Freeport Housing Authority: $776,416
- Whiteside County Housing Authority: $736,254
- Warren County Housing Authority: $671,566
- Rock Island Housing Authority: $629,951
- Bureau County Housing Authority: $562,793
- Ogle County Housing Authority: $542,597
- Winnebago County Housing Authority: $489,546
- Lee County Housing Authority: $434,069
- Jo Daviess County Housing Authority: $188,110
- Carroll County Housing Authority: $165,231
- Mercer County Housing Authority: $102,771
