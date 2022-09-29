BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Juan Cerda, 48, the man who killed his wife, Kenia Acosta, in an unsuccessful murder-suicide in 2018, has been sentenced to spend 50 years in prison.

The Boone County State’s Attorney announced Cerda’s sentencing on Thursday.

According to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office, on Thursday, Juan Cerda, 49, was found guilty of killing Kenia Acosta, his wife on July 13, 2018.

“This was the product of a well thought out plan that involved a laying-in-wait manner of execution,” Boone County Judge Robert Tobin said at the sentencing.

Police said they were called to the Capron Trailer Park on Route 173 and found Acosta laying on the bedroom floor, with Cerda lying face down on top of her.

Paramedics determined that Acosta was dead from multiple stab wounds to her chest, arms and neck, and a stab wound that had penetrated her heart. Police found a large knife and a box cutter nearby.

Cerda also had cuts on his arms, torso, and neck. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and was released a few days later.

Police found a note Cerda had written, begging for forgiveness and directing who should have custody of the couple’s children.

Judge Tobin said the murder was “cold, calculated, and planned” and was the “ultimate act of domestic violence.”