Car crashes through roof, missing homeowner’s bed by mere feet

EUREKA, Mo. (KTVI) – A Missouri homeowner got a shocking wake-up call for when a car crashed through the roof of their home overnight and landed just feet from their bed.
No one inside the car or in the home was injured.
Deputy Chief William Stamberger, of the Eureka Fire Department, said two teenaged boys were leaving a graduation party around 1:30 a.m. when their car ramped off of the roadway, landed at the bottom of a hill, and then catapulted up into the roof of a nearby home.
The car landed in the master bathroom, just feet where the homeowner was sleeping. Wood and debris were strewn all over the room.
Stamberger said it’s a miracle no lives were lost.
“They were truly lucky. In fact, it’s an extreme success story that everybody survived this with the potential it could have been,” he said. “There could been a potential for a great amount of disaster, if you will.”
Both the homeowners and occupants of the car will deal with their respective insurance companies to deal with the damage. The homeowners said they’re thankful their family and the two boys are safe.