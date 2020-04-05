ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police officers responded to a single vehicle accident near Wyman Street and Park Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening. A car flipped onto its roof and caught fire.
Crews with the Rockford Fire Department also responded to the scene.
The person inside was able to escape and met up with officers. They did not sustain any major injuries. Police did not say what might have caused the accident.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Cardboard cutouts pose as guests for wedding amid COVID-19
- ‘I’m ready to save grown-ups’: Lurie Children’s Hospital loans ventilators
- Coronavirus forces Ohio dairy farmers to dump milk while grocers limit purchase quantities
- Car flips and catches fire in downtown Rockford
- New data shows peoples’ cell phone habits are changing
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!