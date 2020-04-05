Car flips and catches fire in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police officers responded to a single vehicle accident near Wyman Street and Park Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening. A car flipped onto its roof and caught fire.

Crews with the Rockford Fire Department also responded to the scene.

.@RockfordFire is on scene of a vehicle collision with a car on fire at 400 North Main Street. pic.twitter.com/qzr8kjYcm6 — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) April 4, 2020

The person inside was able to escape and met up with officers. They did not sustain any major injuries. Police did not say what might have caused the accident.

