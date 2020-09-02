Car garage catches fire on Auburn Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–The Rockford Fire Department responded to a detached garage fire early on Wednesday morning.
Officials say they arrived at 3332 Auburn St. at 1:45 a.m. The fire was extinguished in under 10 minutes, with no injuries reported.
Property damages amount to $10,000.
The cause is under investigation.
