FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Police Department is investigating after a shooting incident Monday in the unit block of South Johanna Avenue.

According to police, officers responded to the scene at around 7:45 p.m., and spoke to a 42-year-old man who said he was sitting in his car when a suspect start shooting at him.

The suspect, who has not been identified, fled the area after the shooting, police said.

No injuries were reported. The victim’s car was damaged.

Police say they are looking into whether the incident was gang related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.