Car on fire causes $35k in Rockford house damage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–On Tuesday morning, Rockford Fire crews responded to a car fire in a driveway that had extended into the house on 3121 California Avenue.

At 4:10 a.m., officers found flames fully engulfing the vehicle and spreading towards the house.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within 20 minutes, containing it in the garage area with minor damage to the rest of the home.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

