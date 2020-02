NEW MILFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is in the hospital after a car roll-over early Sunday morning.

At around 5:15 a.m., fire departments responded to the intersection of Teton Dr. and 20th St. in New Milford.

Photos posted to the New Milford Fire Facebook page show the car completely toppled over and crushed in some areas.

Blackhawk Fire, Cherry Valley Fire and MD1 freed the driver.

An ambulance took one person to the hospital, no word on the extent of injuries.