Car thieves steal multiple vehicles from Beloit auto dealer

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are looking for three men who stole several vehicles and burglarized an auto dealership Thursday night and Friday morning.

According to police, between 8 p.m. Thursday and 5:20 a.m. Friday, three suspects broke into the rear door of BK2 Auto Sales, 119 Broad St, and stole keys to numerous cars on the lot. The suspects left with vehicles and returned later to steal several more.

Police say some of the stolen cars have been recovered, but are still searching for the suspects.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Greater Beloit Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.