Carlson Ice Area reopens, with reservations

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Carlson Ice Arena is welcoming back skaters after being closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The skating rink, located at 4150 N Perryville Rd, is now letting families reserve a time to lace up their skates.

The Rockford Park District says skating is a great way to stay active.

Pre-paid reservations are required, and can be made up to two weeks in advance.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required, and a limited number of skaters will be allowed on the ice at one time.

For more information on ice skating/hockey lessons, programs and events, plus monthly public skating calendars, visit www.rockfordparkdistrict.org/skating, or call 815-969-4069, where information on accessibility and adapted skating equipment for people with disabilities is also available.