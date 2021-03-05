Carlson Ice Area reopens, with reservations

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Carlson Ice Arena is welcoming back skaters after being closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The skating rink, located at 4150 N Perryville Rd, is now letting families reserve a time to lace up their skates.

The Rockford Park District says skating is a great way to stay active.

Pre-paid reservations are required, and can be made up to two weeks in advance.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required, and a limited number of skaters will be allowed on the ice at one time.

For more information on ice skating/hockey lessons, programs and events, plus monthly public skating calendars, visit www.rockfordparkdistrict.org/skating, or call 815-969-4069, where information on accessibility and adapted skating equipment for people with disabilities is also available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories