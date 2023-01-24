SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Online used-car retailer Carvana has entered into a settlement agreement with Illinois after its license was suspended several times last year over questionable business practices.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced the agreement on Tuesday.

“The admission by Carvana demonstrates what we knew all along: that Carvana was violating the law in a manner that was harmful to Illinois consumers,” Giannoulias said. “Under my administration, I will do everything to ensure that proper safeguards are in place that protect Illinois consumers regardless of how they purchase a vehicle.”

Illinois began an investigation of Carvana in February 2022 after customers complained the company was issuing temporary out-of-state registration permits and failing to transfer titles of ownership in a timely manner, and as required by the state’s vehicle code.

The agreement also calls for Carvana to adhere to Illinois law in the future; surrender its $250,000 bond; and allow for pre- and post-licensing Secretary of State Police inspections to ensure it remains in compliance.

Secretary Giannoulias emphasized that Carvana’s actions of putting unregistered license plates on vehicles jeopardized Illinois consumers who were at risk of being ticketed by law enforcement for driving without proper title and registration.