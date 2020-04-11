Catholic church in Byron fills pews for Easter weekend in unique and safe way

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — While worshipers are preparing for a unusual, physically isolated holiday, some others are finding creative ways to keep churches connected.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Byron is making the most of the circumstances. Since members aren’t allowed inside for mass, Father Rich Rosinski preach to pews filled with photos of parishners.

St. Mary’s Church and many other houses of worship will stream Easter services.

