CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Elderly victim fights off suspect, rips off hoodie during ATM robbery

HOUSTON (CW39) — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Robbery Division is asking for the public’s help identifying a ATM robbery suspect. According to robbery investigators an elderly victim was confronted by a robbery suspect with a knife, but the victim fought back and the suspect took off running. Take a look at the surveillance video below released by authorities and see if you recognize the suspect.

Elderly victim confronts suspect with knife at a bank ATM on Jan. 29 at 11000 S. Sam Houston Pkwy. During the confrontation, victim pulls off suspects hoodie, which exposes his face. Suspect flees empty handed. Recognize him? Call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. @houstonpolice #HouNews pic.twitter.com/1KkGD3Xtwq — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) March 26, 2021

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. All tips will remain anonymous. You could receive $5000 if your tip leads to the arrest of the suspect.