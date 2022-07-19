(WTVO) — The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.

The move came after an advisory committee at the CDC approved the shot earlier. It is now the fourth vaccine available to fight COVID-19.

Novavax is a protein-based shot and does not use the mRNA technology found in the Pfizer and Moderna shots. Officials hope that vaccine skeptics will be more likely to use it.

The Biden administration has already said that it will purchase more than 3 million doses of Novavax.