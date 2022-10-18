ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois has dropped mask requirements for healthcare facilities, just as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that this year’s flu season will be worse than last year.

The CDC is reporting an early rise in influenza cases across the country after the illness was kept at bay for two years due to the use of face masks and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With many people returning to pre-pandemic life, the CDC says the flu is more likely to spread.

Experts have also cited Australia’s recent flu season – its worst in five years – as an indicator of what may lie in store for the U.S.