CDC: Illinois part of salmonella outbreak

ST. LOUIS – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multi-state, including Illinois, salmonella outbreak.

The agency isn’t recommending avoiding particular foods at this time.

There have been 125 people infected across 15 states, with 24 hospitalizations. The illnesses started around June 19 with a majority of cases being reported in Oregon and Utah.

The symptoms of salmonella poisoning are, according to the CDC, diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after exposure to the bacteria.

The illness can last four to seven days. Most of those infected recover without treatment, although some people can be hospitalized if the infection is severe.

For more information on the outbreak and how people can avoid becoming infected, click here.

Most w/ salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever, & abdominal cramps. Severe cases – high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine/stool, & may be fatal. Young children, elderly & people with weakened immune systems are more susceptible. https://t.co/sU8ZiQGvOe — FDA FOOD (Ctr for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition) (@FDAfood) July 21, 2020



